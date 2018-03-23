The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called on security agencies to work with the body to fish out the criminal elements in its midst.

The North Central Zonal Chairman of MACBAN, Alhaji Danladi Chiroma, who stated this in a chat with journalists in Makurdi, stressed the need for leaders from both divides to cooperate for peace to return to Benue State.

He said: “Leaders of Benue people and Fulani herdsmen have to come together for a harmonious working relationship so as to fish out the criminals causing the problem in the state. Security agencies also need to work with the herdsmen to fish out the real criminals that are causing this heinous act.”

According to Chiroma, since the anti-open grazing law, though not quite acceptable to them, has been implemented, the association would cooperate with the state government to expose criminal elements from both sides responsible for the current crisis in the state.

He added that the law should have provided for space for them to ranch as well as other social amenities considering tvhe fact that the herdsmen had co-existed with the people for over a century.