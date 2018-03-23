Niger State government yesterday said it has stopped paying the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) fees for candidates who are non- indigenes of the state.

It,however, announced the payment of N300 million to offset part of the N950 million debt owed the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and other examination bodies.

State Commissioner for Education, Fatima Madugu who stated this in Minna at a briefing, explained that the amount represented part payment of outstanding debt of N969 million owed the examination bodies.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Mamman Musa, said the government has procured high lift pumps and other accessories at the cost of N700 million.

He stated this while addressing journalists at a press conference in Government House, Minna.

He said the equipment were to boost water supply in Minna, Kontagora, Bida, Suleja, New Bussa and Lapai.

Musa noted that some of the pumps have been installed at the Minna Water Works adding: “This has led to tremendous improvement of water reticulations in Minna.”

He added that government has commenced overhauling obsolete reticulation facilities to ensure that water flows into every home in Minna and other cities in the state.