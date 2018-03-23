The Kogi State Government has given N50,000 each, to 50 women living with various forms of disabilities, to enable them start up their businesses.

Mr Ahmadu Hassan, Special Assistant to the Governor on People Living With Disabilities, who disclosed this on Thursday in Lokoja, commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for the gesture and urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously.

“The goal is to empower the beneficiaries; we have told them to take full advantage of this kindness,” he said.

Hassan said that the beneficiaries were selected from the 21 local governments and prayed for more of such gestures so that others would enjoy.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Mallama Yakubu, thanked the governor for his kind gesture and prayed God to reward him for remembering the poor and helpless.

She promised to invest the money into her business “so as to make the governor proud”.