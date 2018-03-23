The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Education has approved the Cisco Networking Academy Program as well as the establishment of 6 Internet of things (IoT) innovation centres across the Federal Unity Colleges in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

This initiative is part of Cisco’s strategic partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education to provide access to quality ICT education in the Country.

The project is driven by one of Cisco’s Networking Academy Support Centres, UNITeS, and so far, two IoT Innovation Centres have already been established at the Federal Science and Technical College, Yaba and at FGC, Bwari, Abuja.

Speaking at the official opening and inauguration of one of the Innovation Centres at Queen’s College, Lagos, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu represented by the Director of ICT, Federal Ministry of Education, Ifegwu Orji, stated: ‘Qualitative education in the modern world is intrinsically tied to the development and deployment of ICT in education.

This initiative by Cisco is highly commendable as it will train our students to become global problem solvers and to become competitive on a global level.