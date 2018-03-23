The Senate, at the plenary on Thursday, urged the security forces to secure the release of the last Dapchi schoolgirl still being held by Boko Haram insurgents.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly also sought the release of the remaining 112 Chibok girls in captivity.

The plea was based on a point of order raised by the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on the “recovery, return or release” of the abducted Dapchi girls.

“We still have one more student of Dapchi that has not returned home. We still have 112 of Chibok girls that have not been returned.

“I want to use this opportunity to urge the Federal Government to leave no stone unturned in the effort to recover the remaining girl from Dapchi and 112 from Chibok,” Lawan said.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, tasked the Federal Government with ensuring the release of the last Dapchi girl with the insurgents.

He said, “I commend and thank all our colleagues for all their efforts from this chamber and for standing with the people of Yobe State.

“We commend the government, the President and the people of Yobe State for the efforts they put in the rescue of the girls.

“But there is one more girl from Dapchi, which all the security agencies must do their best to see that this girl is brought back, as well as the 112 Chibok girls.”