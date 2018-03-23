The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, said the abduction of 110 Dapch pupils by Boko Haram insurgents would make a good movie.

Sani, through his Twitter handle on Thursday, tweeted, “Since Dapchi has been turned into a Sahelian Tinsel Town, then Steven Spielberg or Spike Lee or Jerry Bruckheimer of the Pirates of the Caribbean needs to visit, to explore the possibility of a blockbuster.”

However, he could not be reached on the telephone to explain the tweet.

Sani had been involved in previous negotiations between the Federal Government and Boko Haram for the release of the Chibok girls under the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

The lawmaker also tweeted on Thursday to charge President Muhammadu Buhari with taking a drastic action against armed herdsmen and bandits who were killing people across the country, including security agents.