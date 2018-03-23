The Federal Commissioner representing Benue State at the Public Complaints Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has called on the Federal Government to adopt the same method used for the release of Dapchi schoolgirls to secure the freedom of the remaining Chibok girls.

Tsav, stated this at a press conference in Makurdi on Thursday.

The retired Commissioner of Police, who was formerly in charge of Lagos State, said since the Federal Government had been able to achieve success in the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls, focus should be shifted to the Chibok girls until they regain their freedom.

“I understand that there are many Christians in the abducted Chibok girls than in the Dapchi girls. I am not saying there should be religious colouration, but all of us should unite and join hands to tackle the problem because we are all worshipping one God,” he added

He appealed to Boko Haram members to cease fire and allow peace to reign, adding that there was no way the society would develop if the people did not acquire Western education.

“The Boko Haram terrorists are insisting that people should not acquire western education. If there is no western education, we will not advance,” he said.

Tsav also faulted the security architecture of Nigeria, describing it as very porous and uncoordinated.

He maintained that Nigeria had many security outfits, but regretted that they were not coordinated.

He said, “The police should be at the fore front and if the situation is beyond them, then they can inform the military to take over the situation. That was how it worked in the past.”