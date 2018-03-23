The Federal Government has said friendly countries and international organisations negotiated the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls.

The 105 girls were released on Wednesday, a month after they were abducted by Boko Haram in Dapchi, Yobe State.

But the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, called for investigation into the abduction and the release, which it said were stage-managed.

It also called for the release of the report of the probe panel instituted by the government to unravel the circumstances that surrounded the abduction.

The FG, however, accused the opposition party of plumbing the depths of infamy for saying the adoption and release of the Dapchi schoolgirls were stage-managed.

In a statement in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said such postulation “portrays the PDP as an inhuman, insensitive, unpatriotic and unworthy party.”

He said since the release of the Dapchi girls was negotiated by friendly countries and reputable international organisations, it would have taken a conspiracy of global proportion to stage-manage the adoption and release of the girls.

He said, ‘’As we have said many times since the abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls, no government is exempted from its own share of tragedies.

“What makes the difference is the way such tragedies are managed. Whereas it took the PDP all of 18 days to even acknowledge the abduction of the Chibok girls in 2014, the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government acted promptly and responsively when the Dapchi schoolgirls were abducted on February 19, 2018, hence their quick release.”

The minister said it was unfortunate that the PDP which allegedly failed woefully as a ruling party had also failed as an opposition party going by its “insensitive and crude response to the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls – a development that calls for non-partisan celebration.

“In its 16 years in power, the PDP redefined governance as cluelessness, massive looting of the public treasury and crude exhibition of power.

“In its over three years in opposition, the PDP has again shown that it does not understand the role of the opposition in a democracy.”

Mohammed said the Federal Government had not been responding to the amateurish statements from the PDP because the party had failed to learn the ropes of being an opposition party.

“We broke our own rules this time because the PDP over-reached itself and scored an own goal at a time it could simply have congratulated the government and people of Nigeria on the release of the girls or just keep quiet,’’ he added.

The minister assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would intensify the ongoing efforts to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls and return them safely to their families.