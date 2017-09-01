President Muhammadu Buhari has joined thousands of Nigerians in marking the Eid-El-Kabir.

The President on Friday attended the Raka’at Eid-El-Kabir prayer with Muslim Faithful at the Kofar Arewa Eid prayer ground in Daura, his home town.

In his Sallah message, the President felicitated with Nigerians particularly the Muslim faithful, on the celebration of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

“I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters who are currently in Saudi Arabia to participate in the rites of the Hajj.

“From the outset, I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians who prayed for my recovery and have continued to extend their goodwill and support after my return to the country.”

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, he reassured Nigerians of his commitment to fulfilling his administration’s promises and urged citizens to put aside all prejudices in order to sustain national unity.

“Indeed your fervent and sincere prayers, which cut across religion, political and ethnic divides, has energised me to re-dedicate myself and this administration to the task of building a great Nigeria.

“On the joyous occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir celebration, I appeal to all Nigerians to rise against the odds, keep our prejudices aside and strengthen the bonds of friendship and unity to keep our country together.

“For Muslims all over the world, this celebration is to commemorate the trials and triumph of Prophet (Abraham) Ibrahim.”