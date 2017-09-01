Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has appealed to traditional and religious leaders, and entire people of the state to sustain the prevailing peace being enjoyed in the state.

Dankwambo spoke on Friday in Gombe, during a sallah reception at Government House, shortly after he returned from the Eid praying ground.

“Peace is the prerequisite for the socio-economic development of our dear state and the country at large, hence the need to sustain it.

“Shun act capable of disrupting our peaceful co-existence, I assure you government will not abandon its primary responsibility of protecting lives and property,” he said.

He expressed his appreciation to the people for supporting his administration to implement viable policies and programmes aimed at improving the living standard of the people.

“Let me reassure the good people of Gombe State that we will not rest on our oars in providing socio-economic infrastructure for the transformation of our dear state,” he said.

The governor also urged the people to pray for safe return of Nigerians who were in Saudi Arabia on holy pilgrimage.