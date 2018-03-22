The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Thursday inaugurated board chairmen and members of 19 parastatals under the ministry.

Mr. Adamu at the ceremony in Abuja said education is ”a major and tallest pillar” needed in building a strong economy.

The minister charged the chairmen to carry out their assignments with professionalism, dedication, sincerity and patriotism while calling on members to join the trend in strengthening the education sector.

He urged them to provide governance and leadership that would engender transparency, accountability as well as support the pursuit of the mandate of various agencies.

“As boards of agencies and parastatals, and in keeping with the change promise of this administration, you are expected to carry out your assignment with professionalism, dedication and patriotism”, he said.

He said the board should be mindful of the need to ensure strict adherence to the provisions of the laws establishing them

“You are expected to be guided by the conditions of your appointments as contained in your letters of appointment and other relevant government circulars as issued from time to time,” he added.

In his remarks, the minister of state for education, Anthony Anwukah urged the governing boards to put in place strategic measures that would facilitate the required changes needed in the various agencies.

Mr. Anwukah said the role of the boards must be geared toward providing access to quality education without compromising standards and quality.

He urged the board members to ensure that the products of the education system are equipped with the relevant skills and knowledge.

In a response, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, board chairman, TETFund promised to provide the needed support to help meet the national goal of ensuring a secured and qualitative life for the citizenry.

He said the appointment would produce ”the attitude, skills and knowledge that would in turn develop the social, economic and political capability of the nation”.

Meanwhile, Peter Okebukola, board chairman, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) at the event promised qualitative delivery at the school in the area of internet facilities, course delivery system and capacity development.