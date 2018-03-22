President Muhammadu Buhari will receive the released Dapchi schoolgirls on Friday by 12 noon.

The insurgents, Boko Haram, abducted 110 school girls from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State on the 19th of February, 2018.

The girls were released on Wednesday morning after they stayed in the terrorists den for one month.

They have been moved to Abuja receiving medical attention.