The Senate has vowed to accelerate the consideration and passage of a Bill which seeks to upgrade the Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, to a City University of Technology.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Francis Alimikhena, made the pledge when he hosted executive and members of the Auchi Polytechnic Alumni Association (APAA), Abuja Chapter, on Thursday at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Senator Alimikhena who is the sponsor of the Bill, in his remarks, noted that the bill has continued to generate “so much attention” since it scaled second reading in the Red Chamber on February 23 this year.

He maintained that Auchi Poly had all it takes in terms of manpower and facilities, to operate as a full-fledged university of technology.

The Deputy Chief Whip assured that with the cooperation of his colleagues, the bill will scale through third reading and receive presidential assent before the end of the 8th National Assembly.

He thanked APAA, Abuja Chapter, for their interest and concern on the bill and appealed to the group to participate when the Bill comes up for public hearing.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of APAA, Abuja Chapter, Okonigene Ehis Godwin, commended Senator Alimikhena for his commitment and efforts at ensuring that Auchi Polytechnic is upgraded University of Technology.

According to him, the elevation will not only improve the standard of education in Edo state, but also improve economic activities in the Senatorial District.

He pledged the continued support of APAA to the National Assembly in ensuring that the dream to convert the polytechnic to a university becomes reality.

Recall that the bill seeking the upgrade of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi to a City University of Technology passed second reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 8, 2018.