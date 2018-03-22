Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, has declared amnesty for people in possession of illegal arms in the state.

The governor urged them to willingly surrender their weapons and be integrated back into the society or face the wrath of the law.

Governor Al-Makura, who made the call, on Thursday, in Lafia, the state capital, during the passing out parade of 5,900 youths of two security outfits in the state.

The outfits are Nasarawa Youths Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) and vigilance groups that were recently trained by Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

He ordered all security agencies in the state to arrest anybody in possession of prohibited arms and ammunition in the state.

Governor Al-Makura said the state government was determined to provide adequate security in order to protect the lives and properties of the citizenry, adding that any government that does not protect its citizen is not a responsible one.

He said “On assumption of office in 2011, we have tried our best to provide necessary logistics that would aid the security agencies in the state to carry out their official assignments.

“We are trying to complement the efforts of various security operatives in the state through the introduction of NAYES,” he maintained.

He added that NAYES was created with the aim of empowering the youth in the state in different disciplines, noting that the vision and focus is to ensure adequate security has been achieved.

Earlier, the state commandant of NSCDC, Mohammed Mahmoud-Fari, commended the state governor for given the command the opportunity to train NAYES and vigilante groups to add value to the security of the state.

He continued, “The training of the youths will go a long way in adding value to the security challenges confronting the state.”