The Ad-Hoc Committee to curb Excessive Electricity Charges being levied on consumers by distribution companies (Discos) Thursday said it would meet with community development associations (CDAs) in different geo-political zones in the course of its assignment.

Chairman of committee, Hon. Ajibola Famurewa (APC Osun) who made the declaration at the inaugural meeting of the committee, noted that majority of Nigerians are suffering under the arbitrary charges for electricity from the distribution companies.

The committee was given the mandate by the House to determine the differences between the prepaid meters installed by PHCN and the MOJEC prepaid meters by DISCOs as well as determine the costing algorithm used by NERC in arriving at the consumers price.

The committee is to ascertain the average cost of electricity in West African sub region vis-a-vis Nigeria.

Its mandate also include finding out why DISCOs have not complied with the deadline of March 1, 2017 in phasing out estimated billing system.

According to the Chairman of the committee, relevant organizations and agencies to the investigation include Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, the Consumer Protection Council, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NIBET), Transmission Company of Nigeria.

Others are: Electricity Distribution Companies of Nigeria (DISCOs), Nigeria Labour Congress, Association of Nigerians Electricity Consumers amongst others.

Famurewa said there would be zonal interactive sessions with electricity consumers in a bid to understand the scope of the problem.

According to him, the committee will try to meet the six (6) weeks given as deadline by the House.

This, he said, is to allow the House take a timely decision on the issue to ease the suffering of the people.