The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has called on the government and traders to address the high cost of consumable items in the country.

Mr. Sanusi made the call in his Sallah message to the people of Kano delivered at his palace shortly after Eid durbar (Hawan Sallah).

The Emir, who lamented the current hardship being experienced by Nigerians, prayed that the bumper harvest being expected this year will bring succour to the masses.

“We are grateful to Almighty Allah for consistent rain. May it bring the end of high cost of food items,” the Emir said.

Emir Sanusi warned people on environmental sanitation which he noted tackled malaria and children cum maternal diseases. He asked Nigerians to be united.

“People should avoid rumour mongering and other activities that may bring disunity among Nigerians. Youths should be responsible citizens and embrace different trades for self reliant, as government cannot provide employment to all.”

Also Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, called on Muslims to be security conscious during and after the festive period.

A Sallah message signed by Kano State commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, on behalf of Mr. Ganduje, said though President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has recorded impressive success in the fight against insurgency and other security challenges, there is need for the people to remain extra vigilant and conscious of suspicious movements during and after the festivities.

The governor urged Muslims to emulate the dedication and total submission of Prophet Ibrahim and his son Ismai’l, who were ready to undertake Allah’s command for the sacrifice of the latter, before a ram was brought as a replacement by Angel Jibril on Allah’s command.

While wishing all Muslims happy and peaceful Eid-El-Kabir celebration, Mr. Ganduje urged them to maintain cleanliness as they slaughter and prepare their sacrificial animals. He also called on them to be cautious of what they eat to avoid contracting avoidable diseases.

The statement revealed that, Governor Ganduje reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure good health for the people and clean environment, demonstrated in the recent employment of over 2, 000 health workers and 1, 000 sanitary inspectors by the state government.