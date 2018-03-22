A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lacks the powers to declare anyone wanted without first obtaining a court order.

Justice Othman Musa said in a judgment on Thursday that the EFCC could declare wanted anyone who failed to honour its invitation but the power could only be exercised after it has obtained a court order to that effect.

Justice Musa’s judgment was on a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the Chief Executive Officer of AITEO Group, Benedict Peters.

In the suit marked: FCT/HC/CV/23/2017, Peter accused EFCC of declaring him wanted on its web site without due process.

The suit had EFCC and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as respondents.

He said the decision of the EFCC to declare him wanted without a pending charge or a valid court order to that effect was a violation of his fundamental rights.

The EFCC said Peters was being investigated over his alleged involvement in the 2015 election bribery.