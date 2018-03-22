The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, has assured that he would replicate and domesticate community policing framework in the 43 police stations in the state.

Danmallam gave the assurance at a Stakeholders’ Forum to domesticate Community Oriented Policing (COP) Framework in Enugu on Thursday.

Danmallam, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Finance and Administration, Mr Imaikop Okponkpong, said that the command was the first to domesticate the community policing framework in the country.

“The command is doing this in collaboration with stakeholders in the community and representatives of our sister security agencies.

“The command is committed to further contextualise and domesticate this community policing framework to ensure that it meets the realities and peculiarities of policing in the state.

“Following the validation of its pilot scheme in Central Police Station in Enugu, the command will implement the framework across the 43 police station in the state,’’ he said.

The National Manager of the Nigeria Policing Programme (NPP), Mr Emeka Ukatu, said that the programme would work with the Nigeria Police at Federal, state and local government levels.

Ukatu said that the programme would be addressing problems as well as positive influences the three levels had on the national security.

He said that the pilot states for the domestication of the community policing framework include; Borno, Enugu, Kano and Lagos states.

“In Enugu state, Central Police Station in Enugu is the pilot division, the state team is led by Mr Solomon Akpanufot,’’ he said.

The forum is expected to generate a draft implementation paper which will be adopted.

It was organised by the Police Command, Enugu State in partnership with NPP and attended by participants drawn from the police, sister security agencies and members of various communities in the state.