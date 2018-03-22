There was panic at the College of Education, Kangere, Bauchi State, on Wednesday, following an outbreak of cholera which killed one student.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Zuwaira Hassan, confirmed to newsmen in a telephone interview, on Thursday, that 19 cases of Cholera was recorded at the College, of which 15 students are well and have been discharged.

Hassan disclosed that three students are currently on admission at the Cholera Treatment Centre in Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, (ATBUTH), Bauchi, due to the outbreak, while one person- a 22 year male- has died.

Public Relations Officer of the College, Bala Baban Kawu, confirmed the identity of the deceased in a telephone interview with our correspondent.

Kawu said that the deceased, identified as Mohammed Dauda Shehu, from Toro Local Government Area of the state, was a Diploma I student of Social Development of the College.

In a press release signed and issued by the PRO of the College, the Deputy Provost, Mr. Mugana Yelmi, refuted the report that the school had been closed down before the official end of the school calendar.

The Deputy Provost stated that the students were only running away due to the panic generated by news of the outbreak.

Yelmi said at the moment, students of Diploma Courses, Basic and Certificate courses as well as PRE-NCE are currently writing their examinations, while NCE I and II are expected to write their examinations April 19.

The Deputy Provost then appealed to the authority concerned to assist the College in taking responsibility of the affected students.

Meanwhile, commissioner for health has disclosed that the ministry’s relevant officials have educated the students and the school authority following the cholera outbreak in the College.

Hassan said that environment sanitation was carried out in the school while the toilets which were full were evacuated and the College’s source of water chlorinated as parts of measures to prevent and curtail the spread of the disease.