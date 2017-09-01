A tumultuous crowd on Friday stormed the Eid praying ground where President Muhammadu Buhari observed his Eid-el-Kabir prayer.

The President, who returned to Nigeria on August 19 after 103 days medical vacation in the United Kingdom, landed in his home state, Katsina State on Wednesday.

Right from his residence to the Eid praying ground, the crowd gathered on the two sides of the street waving at the President’s convoy.

It was gathered that most of the crowd had already observed their Eid-el-Kabir prayer in another nearby praying ground.

They concluded their prayers before 9a.m and immediately headed straight to the route the President was scheduled to pass to observe his Eid prayer.

Rather than go home to enjoy their Sallah ram and food, they opted to get a glimpse of the President.

When the President got to the Eid praying ground, it was almost filled beyond capacity.

The President wore light brown coloured Babanringa and cap to match observed the two rakaat prayer with the crowd.

The prayer, which started around 10 a.m, was led by the Chief Imam of Daura Emirate, Mallam Muhammadu Salisu Rabe.

After the President had observed his Eid-el-Kabir prayers, the crowd on the two sides of the road leading to his residence appeared to have doubled more than when he was heading to the Eid praying ground.

While some of the crowd were waving at the convoy as the President moved back to his residence, others were struggling to capture the President and the convoy on their phones.

Speaking with journalists at his residence after the prayer, the President expressed happiness that most Nigerians came out to observe the prayer based on the reports he got across the country.

He also harped on the necessity for all Nigerians to live peacefully among themselves and to continue promoting the unity of the country.

The scenerio in Daura on Friday was not different when the President landed at the helipad in Daura on Wednesday.

Many youths in the area had rushed to the helipad to welcome the President back home.

Due to turnout of the massive crowd comprising mainly youths, the President had on Wednesday rejected his convoy stationed to convey him from the helipad to his house.

He walked from the helipad to his residence waving to the crowd and acknowledging their greetings.