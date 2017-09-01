The Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Bahago, says engaging youths in agriculture and agricultural entrepreneurship will minimise agitations across the country.

Bahago in his Eid-el-Kabir message on Friday in Minna, said that when the youths engage in meaningful ventures to earn a good living, there would be less crime and agitations across the country.

He appealed to the three tiers of government to initiate sustainable agricultural programmes.

“Our teeming youths should be engaged in meaningful ventures such as the dry and wet season farming to create jobs, wealth and to produce enough food.

“It will be an understatement to talk on improvement in the prices of farm produce this year, especially that of yam that has hit the international market.

“The youths of Minna Emirate and the country at large should seize this golden opportunity in going back to the farm as an alternative to unemployment and restiveness,’’ he said.

He enjoined the youths to form cooperatives to access the Anchor Borrowers Programme and other agricultural intervention programmes of the Federal Government in order to engage in farming.

The emir, however, called on the people of Minna Emirate and other Nigerians to live peacefully irrespective of tribe and religion in order to ensure development.

He said that the multi-ethno religious nature of the country should be used to develop the country and not to be used as divisive instrument.

“We should avoid reacting to any provocation that could lead to unrest or crisis among us because there is no gain in conflict.

“God in his wisdom decided that we should live peacefully in Nigeria as a country.

“We should know that God has plans for that and whoever tries to jeopardise his will knows the consequences that awaits him or her,’’ he said.

The emir called on both indigenes and non-indigenes in the emirate to continue to live in peace and wished the people of the country happy Sallah.