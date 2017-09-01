The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has released cut-off marks for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for candidates, who made the institution their first choice for the 2017/2018 academic session.

According to a statement released by the institution’s Head, Directorate of Public Relations, Mrs Emi Alawode, the university operates a dual cut-off point system for its agricultural programmes, which is fixed at 180 marks, while courses in Engineering, Sciences and Veterinary Medicine programmes are pegged at 200 marks.

- Advertisement -

The statement read in part, “In other words, only candidates, who scored 180 and above for the agricultural programmes, as well as those who made 200 and above in Engineering, Sciences and Veterinary Medicine programmes are eligible to take part in the forthcoming post-UTME screening exercise.

“Consequently, candidates are advised to check for vital information, such as dates and other modalities for the Post-UTME on the University’s website: http://admission.unaab.edu.ng.

“They are also encouraged to visit the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s portal regularly, to track their admission status.”