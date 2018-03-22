Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom on Thursday suspended the ban on the activities of commercial cyclists in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

Odiko MacDon, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Thursday.

Mr. MacDon said the suspension was in furtherance to the directive of the governor to unban activities of commercial cyclists in Eket from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

‘‘The Commissioner of Police with the consent of the state governor has suspended the order and lifted the ban in Eket Local Government Area only,’’ he said.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property and the provision of law and order in the state.

He urged the people of Akwa Ibom to collaborate with police to ensure a peaceful state.

The governor had prohibited the operations of commercial cyclists in Eket and other local government areas from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily on March 13.

The enforcement of the restriction started on March 19.