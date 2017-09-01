The Joint Military Force deployed to the Niger Delta, has confirmed the death of two personnel, a soldier and a civilian staff, during an ambush by suspected militants.

Major Ibrahim Abdullahi, Spokesman of the Joint Force, confirmed the development in Yenagoa on Friday.

He debunked earlier reports that four soldiers and a civilian died in the attack on troops on Aug. 28, at Letugbene community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

“This is to put to rest exaggerated speculations on an incident involving our troops and suspected militants on Monday, 28th August, 2017 around 200 hrs near Letugbene community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

“During the firefight, one gallant soldier and a civilian staff attached to the military houseboat paid the supreme price for defending fatherland as against reports of four soldiers killed.

“A rescue team supported by gunboats was immediately dispatched to the area and they were able to locate and support two other soldiers who engaged the militants,” he said

Abdullahi said that a manhunt had been launched to fish out the perpetrators of the act some of whom fled into neighbouring communities.

He said that the ongoing operation was within the rules of military engagement in line with best practices, assuring that innocent residents had nothing to fear.

“Operation Delta Safe and indeed the Nigerian Military do not carry out reprisal attacks on innocent citizens as alleged in some quarters.

“Members of the public especially those resident in areas where operations are being conducted are hereby advised to go about their normal lawful duties at this time of sallah break and celebration.