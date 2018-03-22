President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Gusau, Zamfara State, in continuation of his visit to states affected by herdsmen crisis.

The President departed from the Katsina Airport ,on Thursday morning ,where he was received by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and members of the state’s Executive Council.

He was accompanied on the Zamfara trip by National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mungunu, and other top officials.