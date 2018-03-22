The senate has confirmed five nominees of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Those confirmed are Aisha Ahmad and Edward Lametek as deputy governors and Adeola Adenikinju, Aliyu Sanusi and Robert Asogwa.

The nominees were confirmed after Rafiu Ibrahim, chairman senate committee on banking, insurance and financial institutions, presented a report at the red chamber on Thursday.

Asheikh Maidudgu was the only nominee rejected by the lawmakers.

The upper legislative chamber had initially refused to confirm the nominees, stalling the monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting of the apex bank in January and March.

The lawmakers had said the only condition to confirm nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari is for the federal government to sack Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in line with their recommendation.