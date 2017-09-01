Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, says Nigeria will be great again despite the current economic challenges confronting the country.

The governor said this on Friday while speaking with journalists shortly after he joined other Muslim faithful in observing Eid-el-Kabir prayer to mark this year’s Sallah celebration at Lantoro praying ground, Abeokuta.

He noted that since President Muhammadu Buhari returned to the country from medical vacation in London, Nigeria’s economy had started picking up.

He explained that Buhari had redoubled his efforts in fighting corruption, insecurity and ensuring economic recovery.

Amosun urged Nigerians to continue to support the president in his commitment to putting Nigeria on the path of greatness.

He said, “Clearly, things are getting better. And with the return of Mr President, things will get even better. Of course, we have noticed that in all the three key areas of Mr President’s administration are being reinvigorated.

From security, you will see what Mr President is doing, and everybody is working round the clock to make sure that the entire nation is secured.

“Look at corruption for instance, of course you know Mr President’s stance. He is still fighting corruption and he will continue to fight it. He had said that we have to kill corruption before corruption kills us. Even, as we speak, corruption is already killing us. Thank God for his administration that is now fighting corruption.

“One thing that I know that is very dear to Mr President’s heart is to make our economy rebound, that our economy picks up and that we create wealth for our people.

“And we cannot do that without diversification. In these key areas, we are walking our talk. I know with the support of the good people of Nigeria, Nigeria will be great again.”

Reinforcing his earlier Sallah message, the governor preached peaceful coexistence and urged Nigerians to shun hate speeches and violence.

He said, “Anybody that knows God must know that peace is very synonymous with God. Such person will not preach violence, hatred and insurgency. So, I want to admonish us in Ogun State and indeed Nigeria, that once we love one another, once we are united, once we are peaceful, I know, Nigeria will be great again.”

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam of Egbaland, Alhaji Liadi Orunsolu urged the people to be faithful to God and man.

He told the congregation to have patience and be willing to sacrifice for the progress of the country.

He said, “Although, things are hard I believe if we can have patience and willingness to sacrifice, things will be normal with time.”

Orunsolu prayed for President Muhammadu Buhari and the country as a whole.