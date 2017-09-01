The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Friday, urged Nigerians to intensify their prayers for the nation’s peace, unity and socio-economic development.

Mohammed made the call in his Eid-el-Kabir goodwill message in Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

Mohammed had joined other Muslim faithful at the Oro praying ground to offer the two rakats congregational prayers to mark the Eid-el-Kabir.

The minister said the prayers of Nigerians were needed to ensure the success of the administration’s laudable initiatives aimed at transforming the country.

He enjoined the citizens, especially wealthy individuals, to be their brother’s keeper by offering support to the needy for them to live comfortably.

Mohammed said only the collective efforts of stakeholders could bring about the desired change envisioned for the nation as being championed by the present administration

“Government alone cannot do it, certainly, the leaders need the support of the citizens through their prayers to succeed,” he said.

The Chief Imam of Oro, Alhaji Taofeeq Sanusi, in a sermon, urged Nigerians to eschew backbiting, hatred, pride and enmity.

He maintained that no matter their status, human beings must give an account of their stewardship.

Sanusi also enjoined Nigerians, irrespective of religious, ethnic and political affiliations, to imbibe the virtues of tolerance, unity and patriotism.

“Our Allah is ever clean and will not accept any deed from us except it is pure and clean,” he said.

The traditional ruler of Oro, Oba Abdulrafiu Ajiboye, urged all residents to continue to promote peace and harmonious relationship.

He expressed the support of the traditional institution toward ensuring the desired transformation of the country.

Prof. Sulaiman Abdulkareem, the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, urged Nigerians to remain resolute in achieving a developed economic status for the nation.