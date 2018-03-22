The Federal Government said on Thursday the allegation made by the People Democracy Party the abduction and release of the Dapchi schoolgirls was stage-managed “is erroneous and extremely dishonourable”

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said such postulation portrayed the PDP “as insensitive, unpatriotic and unworthy party”.

He said since the release of the Dapchi girls was negotiated by friendly countries and reputable international organisations, it would have taken a conspiracy of global proportion to have stage-managed the adoption and release of the girls.

“’As we have said many times since the abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls, no government is exempted from its own share of tragedies.

“What makes the difference is the way such tragedies are managed.

“Whereas it took the PDP all of 18 days to even acknowledge the abduction of the Chibok girls in 2014, the APC Federal Government acted promptly and responsively when the Dapchi schoolgirls were abducted Feb. 19, hence their quick release,” he said.

The Minister said it was unfortunate that the PDP that failed as a ruling party had also failed as an opposition party “going by its insensitive and crude response to the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls”.

”In its 16 years in power, the PDP redefined governance as cluelessness, massive looting of the public treasury and crude exhibition of power.

“In its over three years in opposition, the PDP has again shown it does not understand the role of the opposition in a democracy.

“How then can the PDP convince Nigerians that it has learnt its lessons and that it is ready to rule the country again?

“Nigerians must say ‘never again’ to this primitive and soulless party,” he said.

The minister said further that “the Federal Government has not been responding to the “amateurish and jejune” statements from the PDP.

“This is precisely because the party has failed to learn the ropes of being an opposition party, even when we have advised them to take a crash course on the role of the opposition in a democracy.

“’We broke our own rules this time because the PDP over-reached itself and scored an own goal at a time it could simply have congratulated the government and people of Nigeria on the release of the girls or

just keep quiet,” he said.

Mohammed assured Nigerians that the Government would intensify the ongoing efforts to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls and return them safely to their families.

The PDP had took a swipe at the Presidency alleging that both the abduction and the release of the girls were stage-managed for political purposes

The National Chairman and the National Publicity Secretary of the party – Prince Uche Secondus and Mr Kola Ologbondiyan – had at respective press briefing demanded the probe, arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the alleged saga.