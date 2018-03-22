The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has commended the efforts made by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Dangote Foundation for successes recorded toward eradication of polio in Nigeria.

The Sultan also assured of the readiness of traditional leaders from across the 19 northern states and the FCT to ensure the success of polio and other healthcare related problems.

Sultan Abubakar gave the commendation at a round table meeting with Northern Traditional Leaders Council (NTLC) on polio and other health issues held at his palace, in Sokoto, to review the activities and strides achieved so far.

He noted that the giant intervention steps and concern shown by Bill Gates on the rapid cases of polio in Nigeria.

“We acknowledge your efforts and commitment in supporting Nigeria’s drive in trying to overcome the challenge.

“We have to redouble our efforts to ensure the success of the struggle and fight against polio and ensure the drive gets total acceptance by our people,” he stressed.

The monarch noted that poverty and hunger were two inseparable components that influence the health status of an individual.

“Where poverty pervades, there is bound to be hunger which will in turn lead to unhealthiness”, he pointed out.

According to him, “We need to work extra hard to ensure a healthy, wealthy and safe society where everyone will be happy and feel belonged .”