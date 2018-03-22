The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it may declare former Governor of Plateau, Sen. Jonah Jang, wanted for refusing to honour its invitations.

Indication to this was given by Spokesperson of the commission, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

She said that Jang was being investigated over alleged fraud involving about N5.6 billion, but that he had continued to evade invitations to appear before the investigating team.

According to Okoduwa, the Commission has been on the trail of the former governor, now a senator, since October, 2017, when it opened investigation into alleged corruption-related activities during his tenure.

“Evidence before the ICPC so far indicates that Sen. Jang allegedly committed the offences in March, 2015.

“He allegedly received N2 billion in cash illegally out of the money which was allocated to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), under the pretext of a loan to be spent on ‘classified expenditure’.’’

She alleged that the former governor also illegally received N400 million of funds meant for Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

She added that Jang also allegedly caused a former Commissioner for Finance in the state to illegally transfer N3.2 billion of SUBEB funds to the project account of the Ministry of Finance.

“ICPC has sent several invitations to Jang through both the Senate President and the Clerk of the National Assembly to come and clear his name but he has refused to honour the invitations.

“Also, efforts to procure an arrest warrant from two different Magistrates’ Courts in the Federal Capital Territory have been futile.

“The magistrates declined to sign them even after the requisite sworn affidavit had been presented by the Commission.

“In the light of the foregoing, the Commission may have no other option than to declare the former governor wanted,’’ Okoduwa said.