The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria on Thursday commended the Federal Government for facilitating the timely release of students of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe.

National Coordinator of the group, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, also urged security agencies to ensure the security of Nigerians and foreigners.

Similarly, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) applauded the Federal Government for the proactive approach adopted in rescuing the girls.

Mr Bestman Okereafor, the National Public Relations Officer of the association, gave the commendation in a statement on Thursday in Enugu.

According to the Media Watch Group, the release of the Dapchi school girls is cheering news and a relief to parents, guardians of the children and all patriotic Nigerians.

“The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria commends President Muhamnadu Buhari on this achievement.

“We also call on the security agencies to henceforth put a halt to the embarrassment of Nigerians by discharging their duties with senses of responsibilities and efficiency.

“What happened to the girls was disgraceful, nauseating and embarrassing, bearing in mind that similar disaster befell the nation in 2014 in Chibok, Borno State,’’ the group said.

It, therefore, called on the nation’s security operatives to synergise and put in place the best security machinery that would guarantee the security of all Nigerians and foreigners in the country.

“With this development, hope is rekindled that the remaining Chibok schoolgirls will be released soon by the grace of Allah.

“We urge President Buhari to use the same method to bring back the other Chibok girls still in captivity.

“We call for a halt to publicity being given to the trial of Boko Haram members, who were arrested and being tried at a military formation in New-Bussa, Niger State.

“The security provided in schools in the North East following the fresh abduction of Dapchi girls should not be relaxed; rather, it should be strengthened.

“We also appeal to all Nigerians to be vigilant and report suspicious movements and actions to law-enforcement agencies,’’ the group said.

Meanwhile, Okereafor commended the pro-active gesture of the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, which had led to the rescue of the girl in record time.

“NANS, on March 1 in a press release, called on the presidency to, as a matter of urgency, rescue the abducted Dapchi students and should enhance security in Nigerian schools.

“We are glad that our demands had been met by the Federal Government.

“We are equally calling on the presidency not to relent in its bid to rescue the remaining Chibok students,’’ he said.

NANS also expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, for considering the association’s press release, on March 15, calling for the withdrawal of police personnel attached to some individuals in the country.

According to him, this shows that NANS’s view, as a major stakeholder in the country, is being respected and considered.

“NANS is, however, calling on the Parents Teachers Association in all schools, to come up with ideas and financial support for the school management and government towards intensifying security in schools.

“Security remains everyone’s business in the country and not government alone.’’

110 students of the college in Dapchi were abducted on Feb. 19 from their school compound.