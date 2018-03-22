The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has commended Federal Government efforts at the return of 105 abducted Dapchi school girls in Yobe.

It expressed its delight over the report on return of the girls that were abducted on Feb. 19 by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Mr Mohamed Fall, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Fall, who noted that the girls would have been exposed to physical and sexual violence, however expressed the commitment of the organisation to collaborate with the Yobe Ministry of Youth to give necessary support to the girls and their families.

He also commended the efforts of concerned authorities and all parties in ensuring the safe return of the girls to their families.

“We are pleased to see that the girls abducted in a school in Dapchi are back in the safe environment of their families.

“UNICEF is working closely with the Ministry of Youth in Yobe state to provide the necessary support to the girls and their families.

“Over the last one month, the girls may have been exposed to physical and sexual violence.

“They need the support of their families and communities to feel safe and return to school.

“UNICEF is also working with civil society organisations to ensure that each girl receives individual attention from medical treatment to psychosocial support,” Fall said.

He condoled with the parents and families of five girls reported dead.

The UNICEF representative reiterated that schools should be safe spaces and protected at all times.

Fall noted: “Since the start of the insurgency in 2009, over 2,295 teachers have been killed and 19,000 displaced and almost 1,400 schools destroyed.”