Chairman of House Committee on Information, Osun House of Assembly, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has described the release of abducted Dapchi school girls by Boko Haram as cheering news.

Oyintiloye in an interview with newsmen, on Thursday, in Osogbo, said that the determination and commitment of President Buhari on the rescue of the abducted girls was commendable.

The lawmaker said that the way and manner Federal Government and the security operatives responded to the release of the abducted girls was a demonstration of how sincere President Buhari-led administration was.

Oyintiloye (APC-Obokun) said the release of the abducted girls was a cheering news to the nation.

”The release of the abducted Dapchi is cheering and Federal Government must be commended for this effort.

”The release of the girls has redeemed our image as a nation and demonstration of President Buhari determination to secure lives of Nigerians”

Oyintiloye who is the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy urged government to ensure the release of the remaining girls as well as that of Chibok girls.

The lawmaker, however, urged Federal Government to provide adequate security in schools to prevent a repeat of the ugly incidence