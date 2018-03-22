Operatives of Department of State Services, DSS, have arrested Alhaji Yunusa Adamu Dangwani, Chief of Staff of Kano State ex-governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and one Captain Umar Abdullahi (retd) of the Nigerian Army in Kano over alleged involvement in Boko Haram scare that rocked the state last week.

Multiple security sources in Kano confided that the Kano frontline politician, who was picked up at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, had been flown to DSS headquarters in Abuja.

The bubble burst when Captain Abdullahi circulated a “toxic SMS” to prominent individuals, including Governor Ganduje’s family member in Kano last week, threatening to cause mayhem by exploiting the instrumentals of Boko Haram terror machines.

A top DSS officer, who didn’t want his name in print, confirmed that the retired army captain had already been whisked away to Abuja for further interrogations.

The retired captain was believed to have made phone contact with certain unnamed senior citizens with a vow to make Kano another Somalia.

It was learnt that the suspect implicated Dr Yunusa Adamu Dangwani as alleged sponsor, having been given N1.5 million part payment to destabilise the state.

Kano was thrown into confusion last week, following unsubstantiated report of an impending Boko Haram attack on schools and this led to temporary suspension of academic activities across the state.

When Vanguard called Kano DSS office for confirmation, a certain officer who did not want his name in print, said: “We invited the former Commissioner, Dr Yunusa Dagwani, in connection with the arrest of the retired captain in our custody.

“The retired captain has been taken to Abuja for further investigations over his alleged moves to attack Kano.”