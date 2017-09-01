As Muslims all over the world celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir, Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has reminded them of the significance of the Holy Festival.

The Governor said, the festival was to celebrate the love and grace of Almighty Allah to mankind through sacrifice, devotion and faith.

“Irrespective of our ethnic and religious affiliations, I urge Kogities to use the opportunity of the holy celebration to rededicate themselves to selfless sacrifices for the benefit of our neighbours and indeed the progress of Kogi State”, the Governor said.

He urged the people to be their brother’s keeper and join hands together to build a State Kogites would be proud to bequeath to the next generation.

The Governor also called on Muslim faithful and indeed all the good people of Kogi to pray for the well-being of the State and the good health of President Muhammadu Buhari.