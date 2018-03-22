The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to inaugurate Nigerian Economic Diplomacy Initiative on April 5 to facilitate global market access for Nigerian products.

The spokesperson of the ministry, Dr Tope Elias-Fatile, said this in Abuja at the ministry’s bi-weekly press briefing.

He said the ministry would partner with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to inaugurate the initiative to contribute to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plans (ERPG) of the Federal Government.

“It is an initiative of the ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and some other relevant MDAs.

“This initiative is to promote economic growth and development through facilitation of market access, foreign direct investment, cross border trade and inclusion of skills of Nigerians in diaspora for national development,’’ the official said.