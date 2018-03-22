A civil society organisation, Progressive Impact Organisation for Community Development (PRIMORG), has disclosed that over 70 per cent of eligible voters in Nigeria are onlookers in the nation’s electoral process as they constitute those who are not registered to vote or be voted for.

The chairman, PRIMORG, Agbonsuremi Okhiria Augustine, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, during a town hall meeting on road map of sustainable electoral process in Nigeria, targeting market women ahead of the 2019 general elections, said that most Nigerians who are registered also stay away from the polling centres on voting day.

Okhiria said this is the time for every Nigerian to get involved in the political and democratic processes as the nation decides.

According to him, “If a higher percentage of eligible voters take interest in the process and vote, the political fortune of Nigeria will dramatically shift to the positive side.

‘’With a population estimate of 193 million only 15.4 million Nigerians voted in Muhammadu Buhari as President. The total valid vote at that election was 28.5 million, less than 30 million Nigerians. This is embarrassing to us.’’

Against the backdrop, Okhiria said Nigeria requires a comprehensive awareness and empowerment programme first to assess the situation and educate its citizens about the responsibilities, duties and obligations of the state and the citizens in a democracy.

He also stressed the need to sustain the support for democracy in the country and importantly, to cause a reorientation in their mentality to a state that enables them to engage democratic institutions and processes.

Earlier in her address, the Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) FCT, Ndidi Okafor noted that women opt to participate and vote during election.

She, however, urged the women to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs), saying that is what they can use to influence the elections.