The Ogun State government has appealed to investors to invest in the abundant solid minerals available in the state.

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, who made this call at the 2018 Ogun State Investors Forum, explained that the State has several industrial minerals which investors should consider.

He said in 2016, Nigeria mined 43.4 million tonnes of solid minerals in which Ogun State alone produced 16.3million tonnes, representing 37.65 percent among the 36 States of the federation.

Ashiru also emphasised that Lafarge Africa Plc, Dangote Cement, Purechem Cement and other cement plant domiciled in the State, produced over 20 million metric tonnes of cement annually.

The commissioner also noted that the State has the largest steel industry in the country and urged automobile industries to take advantage of this to establish their factories.

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Mrs. Yewande Sadiku, pointed out that a total of N5.4 billion investment announcement has been made for Ogun State in petrol chemical, solid minerals, agriculture and manufacturing.

He implored the state government to provide the necessary infrastructure to ensure that the entire investment announcement made by NIPC become a reality.

The state governor Ibikunle Amosun had at the forum revealed that 304 new investments were recorded in the state in the last seven years.