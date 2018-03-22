Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, of the Federal Government are to ensure that budget implementation follow procurement plans and accord with the administration’s drive to deliver dividends of democracy.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, issued the directive in a new circular titled “Need for proper compliance with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007 by Ministries, Departments and Agencies for all Procurements”.

This was disclosed in a statement by the director of information, in the office of the SGF, Lawrence Ojabo. According to the Circular “Procurement processes are to be carried out in a manner that promotes competition, economy and efficiency and in accordance with laid down procedures and time-lines and as may be specified by the Bureau of Public Procurement from time to time, as stipulated in section 16 (1)(b) of the Public Procurement Act 2017.”

He added that accounting Officers are not only responsible for ensuring compliance with the provisions of the Act by their respective MDAs but also liable in person for the breach or contravention of the provisions of the Act and all extant regulations on Procurement.

The circular signed on March 19,2018 stated that henceforth, requests from MDAs not accompanied with procurement plans shall not be accorded necessary approvals to proceed, in adherence to the communique issued at the end of the Permanent Secretaries retreat.