The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has expressed excitement over the safe return of no fewer than 104 abducted Dapchi girls to their parents.

Dr Victor Oye, National Chairman of APGA gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday night.

Oye said APGA was particularly impressed with the ability of the Federal Government to negotiate terms that led to their speedy and safe release by the Boko Haram abductors.

The APGA national chairman said the Federal Government should put in place measures that will forestall recurrence, noting that no excuse would be acceptable to Nigerians again.

“We in APGA feel greatly excited by the news of release of the abducted Dapchi school girls.

“Though the kidnapping of the girls was avoidable we still thank God for His mercy and love that led to their release.

“We commend the prompt action of the federal government that promptly negotiated their release, while at the same time urging it forestall a recurrence.

“It will be inexcusable on the part of the government if there is any repeat of this dastardly act anywhere in Nigeria,” he said.

The party also congratulated the parents of the girls and the people of Dapchi, while praying that God should help them to overcome the trauma fast and return them to normal live.

“We identify with the families of the kidnapped girls in their time of grief and also rejoice with them now that they have been set free,” he said.

NAN reports that suspected Boko Haram terrorists stormed Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe state on Feb. 21 and abducted the students.