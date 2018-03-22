Former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig Gen Paul Boroh (rtd), has described as malicious and false the news of alleged $9million cash recovery by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and National Security Adviser (NSA) during a raid in his Abuja home on Monday.

Speaking through his counsel Chief Olusola Oke (SAN), in a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, Boroh confirmed the raid at his resident by security operatives.

He said it was a normal practice that once there is an allegation, investigations are bound to be carried out but his attention was caught by the publication on the front page of a national newspaper which was further broadcasted by some electronic media organisations.

He said, “I have made contacts and it was confirmed that the publication was totally false. It is fabricating and had disparaged my client in no small measure.

“No sum of money was found and recovered after the extensive search, not even cash or anything incriminating was found in his house and premises.”

He said that they don’t want to insinuate malice at this stage, but they have been compelled to use the media to clear the air.

Chief Olusola who confirmed that his client, Gen Boroh was still under the custody of EFCC as at the time of the briefing, described the information as incorrect, malicious and defaming and issued 48 hours ultimatum to the news media that carried the report to retract the publication against his client saying that in normal practice, the EFCC was supposed to confirm it through the press.

Also speaking earlier, Mrs Boroh said no cash was recovered by the EFCC in their house and that the family was embarrassed by the report and therefore requests the authors to retract it.