The Defence Headquarters has said the military were not involved in the negotiations leading to the release of 101 Girls out of the 110 Girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in Dapchi, Yobe state.

Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen John Agim, said in a text message that the Department of State Services (DSS) led the negotiations for the release of the girls.

Following series of enquiries from the Defence Headquarters on the role of the Military regarding the release of the girls in the early hours of Wednesday, Brig. Gen Agim responded via a text message saying “the girls were released through negotiations led by the Department of State Services (DSS)”