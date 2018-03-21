The Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, says he has no asset to be forfeited to the government as he has declared all his assets with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) as required by law.

This was made known in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Uche Anichukwu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

“The attention of the Office of the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, has been drawn to a Motion Exparte filed by Festus Keyamo Chambers on behalf of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

“The motion is for an order to temporarily forfeit assets it claimed the senator did not declare with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

“The so-called panel sought and obtained his Assets Declaration Forms, but could not look at them since it is clearly out on a vendetta and smear campaign.

“Again, Sen. Ekweremadu wishes to assure all his supporters and well-wishers that there is nothing to worry about.”