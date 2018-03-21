The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions over central states of the country on Thursday, with chances of localised thunderstorm over Mambilla Plateau in the morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Wednesday in Abuja also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 39 to 42 and 21 to 24 degrees celsius.

It added that there was prospect of localised thunderstorms over Makurdi, Lokoja, Makurdi, Lafia, Mambilla Plateau, Ilorin, Jos and Abuja in the afternoon and evening period.

The agency predicted that southern states would experience cloudy conditions with prospects of localised thunderstorms over Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Eket in the morning hours.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms over the region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 33 to 37 and 22 to 26 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience partly cloudy to Sunny conditions with thunderstorms over Yelwa and Sokoto in the afternoon evening hours.

It noted that northern states would also have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 39 to 42o celsius and 21 to 24 degrees celsius.

“The influx of moisture is up to the north-western states, hence, most parts of the country are expected to experience weather activities mostly in the afternoon and evening hour within the next 24 hours,” NiMet added.