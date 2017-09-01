The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its plan to embark on a nationwide industrial action.

The resident doctors had earlier threatened to down tools by September 4th, 2017 unless the Federal Government meets their demand of immediate enrollment in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), among other demands.

The Federal Government, to assuage their demands, held a meeting with the leadership of the association, promising to address the concerns raised.

The decision to suspend the strike was reached after several hours of meeting between the Minister of Labour and productivity, Chris Ngige, and members from the Ministry of Health, as well as officials of the national association of resident doctors (NERD), in Abuja.

After the meeting, which was held in Abuja, which lasted into the early hours of today, Ngige said the meeting was adjourned to November 2nd, 2017 for further deliberation on issues that affects the emoluments and welfare of the resident doctors.

The members of the association and the ministers of labour and employment, and health has, therefore agreed that normal services would continue to be rendered by the doctors pending the resolution of the issues in dispute.