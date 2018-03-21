The President of Dangote Group, Dr Aliko Dangote, says his company has made Nigeria a net exporter of cement in Africa.

Dangote said this in an address he delivered at the Dangote Group Day at the ongoing 29th Enugu International Trade Fair in Enugu.

Dangote, who was represented by the Deputy Regional Director, South-East, Dangote Cement, Soyinka Sonuga, said that apart from its massive export drive, it had established cement plants in some African countries like Senegal, Congo and Tanzania.

He said that the company had employed several hundreds of thousands of Nigerians within and outside the country as well as had a chain of 25,000 distributors nationwide for its cement alone.

He said: “Today, out of every 10 cement in Africa, Dangote is seven of them and we are not yet done since we want to be the overall brand known by every individual, family, household, company and government in the continent.

“On the distribution, we have adopted a Depot-led Model of Distribution which means that you can call our depot scattered throughout the country and beyond and before 24 hours you get your orders delivered anywhere in the country.’’

The Dangote said that the group was expanding its cement and other products factories in the country; adding that “we tend to build more plants for cements to support the existing ones as well as other plants for other Dangote product brands.”

He said: “We are assuring Nigerians that our products will continue to be of the highest quality within the right measure and price.

“The company will continue to add value to the lives of Nigerians and by extension Africans as we march forward.’’

Earlier, the President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Chief Emeka Udeze, commended the Dangote Group for always partnering with the chamber to up-lift commerce in the country.

Udeze said that he was optimistic that when the Dangote’s Petroleum Plant in Lagos come on stream, it would help solve the energy challenge of the country.

He said: “Dangote is a Nigerian brand doing the country proud with its top quality products and solving the employment problem in the country.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the fair, which has entered its 6th day, has its theme as “Engendering the Competiveness of Nigerian Products in the Global Market’’.