The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Maihaja, has insisted that due process was followed in the procurement of relief materials for emergency response across the country.

Maihaja stated this on Wednesday during the investigative hearing on alleged violation of public trust in the agency organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness.

The committee which had demanded explanations from the NEMA boss on the allegation of flaunting due process in the award of N3.1b procurement of 10,000 metric tons of rice for emergency purposes in the Northeast between 2017 and 2018.

Responding, Maihaja said the agency was forced to approach the Presidency for the procurement of the materials because development partners withdrew 85 percent of their funding support.

He said: “We insist that due process be followed on procurement since my assumption of duties in April 2017 because different methods were used before then with serious resistance from within and outside.

“Today NEMA is one of the most investigated agencies but due process was followed in our procurements.

“On the 10,000 metric tons of rice, we complied with the Procurement Act, the agency sought Presidential approval for the procurement 10,000 metric tons of rice at 3.1b for emergency purposes in the Northeast.

“The approval was signed by the Vice President in a letter by the Deputy Chief of Staff and the contract was awarded to two companies as well as logistics companies for delivery.

“The contractors don’t get paid until deliveries are confirmed by the recipient agencies. Also, the deliveries directly to by NEMA are taken to our warehouses across the country and confirmed by our store officers before payments are made”.

On why the Director (Relief) had to sign contractor award letters rather than a Procurement officer, Maihaja said the agency had no Procurement officer as at that time adding that the agency had no Procurement Unit even as junior Planning officers performed such duties.

“Junior Planning officers cannot sign the contract award and being an emergency situation, in all sincerity, the Director Relief was asked to sign the documents.

“We also have a comprehensive store system as well as other mechanisms for confirmation of delivery of relief materials.

“My action was done with utmost sincerity, there was no intention to sidetrack anyone in this responsibility. We have a store system and other units to take charge of materials, the Director Relief is not in charge of stores,” he said.

Also, the DG informed the lawmakers that the sources of the agency’s funding include Ecological Fund which was N10.3b in the period under review as well as from Appropriation Act.

Maihaja also availed the committee a list of the agency’s accounts, list of companies it awarded contracts, award letters as well as list of donors and donations.

Earlier, Speaker Yakubu Dogara while declaring the hearing open, noted a number of disasters that are unattended to in the country over the period which was a shame.

Dogara said the intervention of the House was as a result of allegations of negligence from victims who complained of late arrival and often inadequate arrival of relief materials.

On his part, the deputy Chairman of Committee, Hon. Ali Isa JC, said the investigation was not meant to witch hunt anyone but aimed at making the agency beer in meeting it’s set objectives.