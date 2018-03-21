World Bank has urged federal government to respect and increase the autonomy of institutions in the country in order to transform and meet the desired international standard.

The call was made Tuesday in Abuja by the World Bank representative, Andreas Blom, while delivering his welcome speech at a workshop on proposed Higher Education Reform and Africa Centres Of Excellence (ACE)- Impact.

The event which was a collaboration between National Universities Commission, NUC, and World Bank is part of the processes of pushing a very comprehensive reform agenda for the Nigerian University system.

While calling for a continuous reform of tertiary education in Nigeria, Blom also urged the government to reduce political influence in the Universities and operate on open and merit-based appointments. “Reform of higher education in Nigeria should be gradual while evaluation of every stage should be considered. Reforms takes 10 to 15 years and to achieve this reform, additional resources will be needed,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive secretary, NUC Professor Abubakar Raheed said in order to reduce the high rate of academic corruption in the Nigerian University system, the commission has constituted a committee on the necessary journey towards transforming the institutions which according to him, the result will be set in place soon.

He said: “We need to fight to ensure that we reduce the incidence of academic corruption in our system. I think the issue of anti-plagiarism software is been discussed seriously. Every single first degree and second degree or PhD project or term papers, academic conference or books presentations must go through the anti-plagiarism software to detect the amount of copying or stealing and it should be across, from the vice chancellors through the graduates assistance, we should subject ourselves.

“For any promotion, the e copies should go through this to know that whether you were only copying somebody’s work that has already accepted long ago or you are being creative or innovative. So this issue of academic corruption is one of the issues that the committee is addressing.”

He further called on the vice chancellors and heads of tertiary institutions in the country to restructure the way they run these institutions to accommodate students who in one way or the other fail to secure jobs because their institutions could not issue them transcript at the right time.