Senate on Wednesday agreed to set up an endowment fund scheme to render assistance to the family of Late Senator Ali Wakili.

The late Wakili represented Bauchi South on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He was chairman of Senate committee on poverty alleviation.

Specifically, the Senate considered ways to raise adequate finance that would enhance welfare and help in training the children that the late Wakili left behind.

Also, the Upper Chamber has approved that a committee hearing room in the Senate be named after the deceased lawmaker to immortalise him.

The Senate yesterday held a valedictory session in honour of Late Senator Wakili and the Senators took turns to pay their tributes, one after another. They observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased.

As mark of remembrance for the lawmakers who have died in active service, Senate has urged the House of Representatives to enact a law to set up museum to immortalise departed colleagues.

The resolution of the Senate followed a motion by Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan who urged the lawmakers to honour the late Wakili.

Lawan who described Late Wakili as a loyal party man noted that the sudden death of the lawmaker was a heavy blow to Senate.

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu said the death of Wakili was irreparable but a lesson which he said all senators must learn from.

Senate President Bukola Saraki in his remarks said the death signifies that lawmakers have a role to play to enhance development of the people. He urged Senators to learn from the ugly incident by always forgiving one another and to genuinely work for the good of the generality of the people.